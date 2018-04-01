The Saudi Stock Exchange Performance Report – First Quarter 2018

At the end of the 1st Quarter 2018 Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) closed at 7,870.87 points, increased by 869.24 points 12.41% over the same period of the previous year.
Highest close level for the index during the period was 7,942.54 point on 27/03/2018.
Total equity market capitalization at the end of the 1st quarter 2018 reached SAR 1,869.60 billion (US$ 498.56 billion), increasing by 14.14% over the close of the same period of the previous year.
The total value of shares traded during the 1st quarter 2018 reached SAR 237.28 billion (US$ 63.27 billion), decreasing by 5.65% over the same period of the previous year.
The total number of shares traded* reached 11.07 billion shares during the 1st quarter 2018 compared to 12.97 billion shares traded during the 1st quarter 2017, a decrease of 14.61%.
The total number of transactions executed during the 1st quarter 2018 reached 6.29 million compared to 6.88 million trades during the 1st quarter 2017, a decrease of 8.58%.
* Adjusted to all corporate actions during the period.
Number of trading days during 1st Q 2018 were 64 against 65 trading days during 1st Q 2017.
For more information click here.