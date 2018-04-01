 Skip to main Content
The Saudi Stock Exchange Performance Report – First Quarter 2018

Date 01/04/2018

At the end of the 1st Quarter 2018 Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) closed at 7,870.87 points, increased by 869.24 points 12.41% over the same period of the previous year. 

Highest close level for the index during the period was  7,942.54  point  on  27/03/2018.

Total equity market capitalization at the end of the 1st quarter 2018 reached SAR 1,869.60  billion (US$ 498.56 billion), increasing  by  14.14%  over  the close of  the  same period of the previous year.

The total value of shares traded during the   1st quarter 2018 reached SAR 237.28 billion (US$ 63.27 billion), decreasing by 5.65% over the same period of the previous year.

The total number of shares traded* reached 11.07 billion shares during the 1st quarter 2018 compared to 12.97 billion shares traded during the 1st quarter 2017, a decrease of  14.61%.

The total number of transactions executed during the 1st quarter  2018 reached 6.29 million compared to 6.88 million trades during the 1st quarter 2017,  a decrease of  8.58%.

* Adjusted to all corporate actions during the period.
 Number of   trading days  during  1st Q  2018   were   64  against  65  trading  days   during   1st Q   2017.

