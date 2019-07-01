 Skip to main Content
The Saudi Stock Exchange Performance Report – First Half 2019

Date 01/07/2019

At the end of the 1st Half 2019 Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) closed at 8,821.76 points, increased by 507.57 points 6.10% over the same period of the previous year. 

Highest close level for the index during the period was  9,361.96  point  on  01/05/2019. 

Total equity market capitalization at the end of the 1st Half 2019 reached SAR 2,081.08 billion (US$ 554.95 billion), increasing  by  4.98 %  over  the close of  the  same period of the previous year.

The total value of shares traded during the   1st Half 2019 reached SAR 438.96 billion (US$ 117.06 billion), decreasing by 7.70% over the same period of the previous year.

The total number of shares traded* reached  17 billion shares during the 1st Half 2019 compared to 21.95 billion shares traded during the 1st Half  2018, a decrease of  22.57%.

The total number of transactions executed during the 1st Half 2019 reached 13.25 million compared to 12.51 million trades during the  1st Half  2018,  an increase of  5.91%.


* Adjusted to all corporate actions during the period.
mar* Number of   trading days  during  1st   Half    2019   were  124   against     124    trading     days  Also  during   1st   Half      2018.


