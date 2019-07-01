The Saudi Stock Exchange Performance Report – First Half 2019

At the end of the 1st Half 2019 Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) closed at 8,821.76 points, increased by 507.57 points 6.10% over the same period of the previous year.
Highest close level for the index during the period was 9,361.96 point on 01/05/2019.
Total equity market capitalization at the end of the 1st Half 2019 reached SAR 2,081.08 billion (US$ 554.95 billion), increasing by 4.98 % over the close of the same period of the previous year.
The total value of shares traded during the 1st Half 2019 reached SAR 438.96 billion (US$ 117.06 billion), decreasing by 7.70% over the same period of the previous year.
The total number of shares traded* reached 17 billion shares during the 1st Half 2019 compared to 21.95 billion shares traded during the 1st Half 2018, a decrease of 22.57%.
The total number of transactions executed during the 1st Half 2019 reached 13.25 million compared to 12.51 million trades during the 1st Half 2018, an increase of 5.91%.
* Adjusted to all corporate actions during the period.
Number of trading days during 1st Half 2019 were 124 against 124 trading days Also during 1st Half 2018.
