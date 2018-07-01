The Saudi Stock Exchange Performance Report – First Half 2018

At the end of the 1st Half 2018 Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) closed at 8,314.19 points, increased by 888.47 points 11.96% over the same period of the previous year.
Highest close level for the index during the period was 8,406.90 point on 05/06/2018.
Total equity market capitalization at the end of the 1st Half 2018 reached SAR 1,982.31 billion (US$ 528.62 billion), increasing by 12.38% over the close of the same period of the previous year.
The total value of shares traded during the 1st Half 2018 reached SAR 475.58 billion (US$ 126.82 billion), increasing by 9.03% over the same period of the previous year.
The total number of shares traded* reached 21.59 billion shares during the 1st Half 2018 compared to 23.49 billion shares traded during the 1st Half 2017, a decrease of 8.10%.
The total number of transactions executed during the 1st Half 2018 reached 12.51 million compared to 11.13 million trades during the 1st Half 2017, an increase of 12.34%.
* Adjusted to all corporate actions during the period.
* Number of trading days during 1st Half 2018 were 124 against 125 trading days during 1st Half 2017.
