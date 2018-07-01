 Skip to main Content
The Saudi Stock Exchange Performance Report – First Half 2018

Date 01/07/2018

At the end of the 1st Half 2018 Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) closed at 8,314.19 points, increased by 888.47 points 11.96% over the same period of the previous year. 

Highest close level for the index during the period was 8,406.90 point on 05/06/2018.

Total equity market capitalization at the end of the 1st Half 2018 reached SAR 1,982.31 billion (US$ 528.62 billion), increasing by 12.38%  over  the close of  the  same period of the previous year.

The total value of shares traded during the 1st Half 2018 reached SAR 475.58 billion (US$ 126.82 billion), increasing by 9.03% over the same period of the previous year.


The total number of shares traded* reached 21.59 billion shares during the 1st Half 2018 compared to 23.49 billion shares traded during the 1st Half 2017, a decrease of 8.10%.

The total number of transactions executed during the 1st Half 2018 reached 12.51 million compared to 11.13 million trades during the 1st Half 2017, an increase of 12.34%.

* Adjusted to all corporate actions during the period.
* Number of   trading days  during  1st   Half    2018   were  124  against     125    trading     days   during   1st   Half      2017.


For  more  information  click here  .