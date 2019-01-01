The Saudi Stock Exchange Performance Report – Annual Statistical Report 2018

At the end of the year 2018 Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) closed at a level of 7,826.73 points compared to 7,226.32 points for the previous year, gained 600.41 points (8.31%). The highest close level for the index (TASI) during the year (2018) was 8,490.75 points as on 16th of July.
The total Market Capitalization at the end of the year 2018 reached SAR 1,858.95 billion (US$ 495.72 billion), increased by 10.02% as compared to the end of the previous year.
The total Value of Shares Traded for the year 2018 reached SAR 870.87 billion (US$ 232.23 billion) compared to SAR 836.28 billion (US$ 223.01 billion) for the previous year, increased by 4.14%.
The total number of Transactions executed during the year 2018 reached 25.01 million compared to 21.90 million trades for the previous year, increased by 14.23%.
The total number of Shares Traded* for the year 2018 reached 37.82 billion shares compared to 43.30 billion shares traded during the previous year, decreased by 12.65%.
* Historical prices & volume traded data are adjusted to account for all corporate actions during the year.
Number of trading days during 2018 were 249 days, against 250 trading days during 2017.
