The Saudi Stock Exchange Performance Report – Annual Statistical Report 2017

At the end of the year 2017 Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) closed at a level of 7,226.32 points compared to 7,210.43 points for the previous year, gained 15.89 points 0.22%. The highest close level for the index (TASI) during the year (2017) was 7,493.45 points as on 3rd of July.
The total Market Capitalization at the end of the year 2017 reached SAR 1,689.60 billion (US$ 450.56 billion), increased by 0.45% as compared to the end of the previous year.
The total Value of Shares Traded for the year 2017 reached SAR 836.28 billion (US$ 223.01 billion) compared to SAR 1,156.99 billion (US$ 308.53 billion) for the previous year, decreased by 27.72%.
The total number of Transactions executed during the year 2017 reached 21.90 million compared to 27.27 million trades for the previous year, decreased by 19.72%.
The total number of Shares Traded* for the year 2017 reached 43.30 billion shares compared to 64.48 billion shares traded during the previous year, decreased by 32.85%.
* Historical prices & volume traded data are adjusted to account for all corporate actions during the year.
Numbers of trading days during 2017 were 250 days, against 249 trading days during 2016.
