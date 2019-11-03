The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Main Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 31 October 2019 amounted to SAR 61.66 billion, decreasing by 4.78% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 1,818.77 billion at the end of this period, decreasing by 4.70% over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 48.26 billion representing 78.27% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 53.19 billion representing 86.27% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 89.09% of total market capitalization as of 31 October 2019, representing a decrease of 0.47% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 1.47 billion representing 2.38% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 1.03 billion representing 1.68% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 1.87% of total market capitalization as of 31 October 2019, representing an increase of 0.03% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 11.93 billion representing 19.35% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 7.43 billion representing 12.05% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 9.04% of total market capitalization as of 31 October 2019, representing an increase of 0.44% from the previous month.
Nomu-Parallel Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 31 October 2019 amounted to SAR 166.64 million, increasing by 428.2% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 3,633.09 million at the end of this period, decreasing by 21.09 % over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 161.13 million representing 96.69% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 153.56 million representing 92.15% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 99.08% of total market capitalization as of 31 October 2019, representing a decrease of 0.20% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.14 million representing 0.9% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 3.36 million representing 2.02% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.33% of total market capitalization as of 31 October 2019, representing an increase of 0.07% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 5.37 million representing 3.22% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 9.72 million representing 5.83% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.59% of total market capitalization as of 31 October 2019, representing an increase of 0.13% from the previous month.
To view the detailed Monthly Stock Market Ownership and Trading Activity Report please Click Here