The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Date 03/11/2019

Main Market
The total value of shares traded for the month  ending 31 October 2019 amounted to SAR 61.66 billion, decreasing by 4.78% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 1,818.77 billion at the end of this period, decreasing by 4.70% over the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 48.26 billion representing 78.27% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 53.19 billion representing 86.27% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 89.09% of total market capitalization as of 31 October 2019, representing a decrease of 0.47% from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 1.47 billion representing 2.38% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 1.03 billion representing 1.68% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 1.87% of total market capitalization as of 31 October 2019, representing an increase of 0.03% from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 11.93 billion representing 19.35% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 7.43 billion representing 12.05% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 9.04% of total market capitalization as of 31 October 2019, representing an increase of 0.44% from the previous month.
Nomu-Parallel Market
The total value of shares traded for the month  ending 31 October 2019 amounted to SAR 166.64 million, increasing by 428.2% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 3,633.09 million at the end of this period, decreasing by 21.09 % over the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 161.13 million representing 96.69% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 153.56 million representing 92.15% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 99.08% of total market capitalization as of 31 October 2019, representing a decrease of 0.20% from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.14 million representing 0.9% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 3.36 million representing 2.02% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.33% of total market capitalization as of 31 October 2019, representing an increase of 0.07% from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 5.37 million representing 3.22% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 9.72 million representing 5.83% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.59% of total market capitalization as of 31 October 2019, representing an increase of 0.13% from the previous month.
To view the detailed Monthly Stock Market Ownership and Trading Activity Report please Click Here