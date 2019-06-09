The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Main Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 30 May 2019 amounted to SAR 109.97 billion, increasing by 78.11% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 2,000.25 billion at the end of this period, decreasing by 8.48% over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 56.67 billion representing 51.54% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 73.26 billion representing 66.62% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 91.38% of total market capitalization as of 30 May 2019, representing a decrease of 0.96% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 2.05 billion representing 1.86% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 3.09 billion representing 2.81% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 1.98% of total market capitalization as of 30 May 2019, representing a decrease of 0.03% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 51.24 billion representing 46.60% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 33.62 billion representing 30.58% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 6.64% of total market capitalization as of 30 May 2019, representing an increase of 0.99% from the previous month.
Nomu-Parallel Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 30 May 2019 amounted to SAR 28.30 million, increasing by 0.05% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 4,294.80 million at the end of this period, decreasing by 2.03% over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 23.10 million representing 81.65% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 24.58 million representing 86.88% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 99.24% of total market capitalization as of 30 May 2019, representing a decrease of 0.08% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 3.02 million representing 10.67% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 0.85 million representing 3.00% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.33% of total market capitalization as of 30 May 2019, representing an increase of 0.08% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 2.17 million representing 7.68% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 2.86 million representing 10.12% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.43% of total market capitalization as of 30 May 2019 representing a 0.00% from the previous month.
To view the detailed Monthly Stock Market Ownership and Trading Activity Report please Click Here