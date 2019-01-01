 Skip to main Content
The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Date 01/01/2019

Main Market
The total value of shares traded for the month  ending 31 December 2018 amounted to SAR 60.14 billion, decreasing by 3.28% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 1,858.54 billion at the end of this period, increasing by 1.99% over the previous month.

  • The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 55.62 billion representing 92.47% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR  55.59 billion representing 92.43% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 93.35% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2018, representing an increase of 0.02% from the previous month. 
  • The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 1.03 billion representing 1.72% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 1.26 billion representing 2.09% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 1.98% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2018, representing a decrease of 0.03% from the previous month. 
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 3.49 billion representing 5.81% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 3.29 billion representing 5.47% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 4.67% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2018, representing an increase of 0.01% from the previous month. 


Nomu-Parallel Market

The total value of shares traded for the month  ending 31 December 2018 amounted to SAR 45.46 million, increasing by 116.05% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 2,324.52 million at the end of this period, increasing by 11.95% over the previous month.

  • The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 44.70 million representing 98.34% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR  42.85 million representing 94.27% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 98.72% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2018, representing an increase of 0.09% from the previous month
  • The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.06 million representing 0.14% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 1.85 million representing 4.08% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.58% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2018, representing a  decrease of 0.10% from the previous month. 
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.69 million representing 1.53% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 0.75 million representing 1.65% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.71% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2018 representing an increase of 0.01% from the previous month..    

To view the detailed Monthly Stock Market Ownership and Trading Activity Report please Click Here