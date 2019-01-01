The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Main Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 31 December 2018 amounted to SAR 60.14 billion, decreasing by 3.28% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 1,858.54 billion at the end of this period, increasing by 1.99% over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 55.62 billion representing 92.47% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 55.59 billion representing 92.43% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 93.35% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2018, representing an increase of 0.02% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 1.03 billion representing 1.72% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 1.26 billion representing 2.09% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 1.98% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2018, representing a decrease of 0.03% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 3.49 billion representing 5.81% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 3.29 billion representing 5.47% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 4.67% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2018, representing an increase of 0.01% from the previous month.
Nomu-Parallel Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 31 December 2018 amounted to SAR 45.46 million, increasing by 116.05% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 2,324.52 million at the end of this period, increasing by 11.95% over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 44.70 million representing 98.34% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 42.85 million representing 94.27% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 98.72% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2018, representing an increase of 0.09% from the previous month
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.06 million representing 0.14% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 1.85 million representing 4.08% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.58% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2018, representing a decrease of 0.10% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.69 million representing 1.53% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 0.75 million representing 1.65% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.71% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2018 representing an increase of 0.01% from the previous month..
