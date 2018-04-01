 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?


The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Date 01/04/2018

Main Market

The total value of shares traded for the month  ending 29 March  2018 amounted to SAR 87.56 billion, increasing by 29.24% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 1,866.24 billion at the end of this period, increasing by 6.90% over the previous month.

  • The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 76.06 billion representing 86.86% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR  79.98 billion representing 91.34% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 93.22% of total market capitalization as of 29 March 2018, representing a decrease of 0.21% from the previous month. 
  • The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 2.72 billion representing 3.10% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 2.39 billion representing 2.73% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 2.06% of total market capitalization as of 29 March 2018, representing an increase of 0.01% from the previous month. 
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 8.79 billion representing 10.04% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 5.19 billion representing 5.93% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 4.71% of total market capitalization as of 29 March  2018, representing an increase of 0.20% from the previous month.     

* Non Deposited Tradable Rights amount of  3,360,000,000 SAR was not reflected as on 29 March holding value  

Nomu-Parallel Market

The  total value of shares traded for the month  ending 29 March 2018 amounted to SAR 35.43 million, decreasing by 10.83% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 2,089.25 million at the end of this period, decreasing by 6.69% over the previous month.

  • The  total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 33.80 million representing 95.41% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR  35.03 million representing 98.89% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 99.01% of total market capitalization as of 29 March 2018, representing a decrease of 0.04% from the previous month. 
  • The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.00 million representing 0.00% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 0.00 million representing 0.00% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.58% of total market capitalization as of 29 March 2018, representing a decrease of 0.02% from the previous month. 
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 1.63 million representing 4.59% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 0.39 million representing 1.11% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.41% of total market capitalization as of 29 March  2018  representing an increase of 0.05% from the previous month.

To view the detailed Monthly Stock Market Ownership and Trading Activity Report please Click Here