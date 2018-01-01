The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Main Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 31 December 2017 amounted to SAR 87.41 billion, increasing by 16.17% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 1,689.60 billion at the end of this period, increasing by 1.84% over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 83.29 billion representing 95.28% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 83.44 billion representing 95.46% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 93.74% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2017, representing a decrease of 0.09% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 1.24 billion representing 1.42% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 0.89 billion representing 1.02% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 2.09% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2017, representing an increase of 0.08% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 2.88 billion representing 3.30% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 3.08 billion representing 3.52% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 4.17% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2017 , representing an increase of 0.01% from the previous month.
Nomu-Parallel Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 31 December 2017 amounted to SAR 49.45 million, increasing by 57.59% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 2,255.14 million at the end of this period, increasing by 10.46% over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 47.93 million representing 96.94% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 48.54 million representing 98.16% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 99.04% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2017, representing a decrease of 0.03% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.00 million representing 0.00% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 0.00 million representing 0.00% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.62% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2017, representing an increase of 0.01% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 1.51 million representing 3.06% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 0.91 million representing 1.84% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.33% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2017 representing an increase of 0.02% from the previous month.
