The Profits Of Listed Companies On Qatar Stock Exchange Reached QR 41.23 Billion At The End Of 2018

Forty-five out of forty-six companies listed on Qatar StockExchange (QSE) have disclosed their annual financial results for the year endedon December 31, 2018, during which the net profit was QR 41.23 Billion comparedto QR 38.47 Billion for the previous financial year with an increase rate7.17%.
The financial results of Qatar Aluminum ManufacturingCompany (QAMCO) will be disclosed at the end of Q1 of 2019. The financialstatements of the listed companies are available on the QSE website.
QSE management would like to thank all the listed companiesfor their cooperation in enhancing sound disclosure practices and transparency.