The New ALEX Website And App

It seems to have been longer coming than an England World Cup semi final appearance, but the spanking new Alex website is finally here.
This digital celebration of all things Alex not only displays the daily strip in full colour, but has an archive containing four decades’ worth of Alex cartoons: from his earliest days as a brash, carefree Yuppie in the late 1980s to his current incarnation as corporate sage and scourge of compliance.
In the timeline section you can follow Alex’s career, world events and character storylines via a selection of the most popular strips from down the years. Plus there are are details of all the regular characters and their backstories, some biographical information about us, Alex’s mysterious creators, plus accounts of his various extra-curricular activities, including the Alex stage play, the Classic FM radio show and other media forays.
THE ALEX APP
For those of you for whom the cartoon sometimes gets lost in the daily deluge of emails that greet you when you log on to your computer each morning, there is the Alex app. It delivers the adventures of your favourite cartoon banker direct to your mobile or tablet in an accessible frame-by-frame format and in full colour. Perfect for reading the morning’s cartoon on the train or on the loo, before your phone is confiscated by compliance on the way into your highly-policed workplace.
Apple:
Android:
NB. If you already downloaded the Beta version, be sure to delete it and go back to the App store and get the new version (2.2) which has a few bug fixes.
When you download the app it will ask you if you want to receive Push Notifications. Say yes to this. We won’t spam you (as if we could in these days of GDPR), but we will send you a teaser each morning about the day’s cartoon, to remind you to read it.
If you’ve got any thoughts or feedback on the website or app, let us know: alex@alexcartoon.com