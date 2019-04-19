The Network For Greening The Financial System Publishes Its First Comprehensive Report

On 17th April, the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) has published its first comprehensive report.
Established in December 2017, the NGFS is a group of central banks and supervisors willing to exchange experiences, share best practices, contribute to the development of climate risk management in the financial sector. The Japan Financial Services Agency has been a NGFS member since June 2018.
(Link to the report): https://www.banque-france.fr/sites/default/files/media/2019/04/17/ngfs_first_comprehensive_report_-_17042019_0.pdf