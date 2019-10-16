The MiG Report - TSX, TSX Venture Exchange

212 new issuers listed year to date: 107 on Toronto Stock Exchange and 105 on TSX Venture Exchange.
79 Corporate Issuers
83 ETFs
48 CPCs
1 Closed-End Fund
1 SPAC
$23.9 billion of equity capital was raised on TSX ($20.7B) and TSXV ($3.2B) year to date.
Click here to download the full list of TSX and TSXV issuers at September 30, 2019.
For a list of the new listings on TSX and TSXV as at September 30, 2019, click here.
Introducing the TSX30
On September 26, TSX announced the inaugural TSX30, a ranking of the 30 top-performing TSX stocks over a three-year period based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation.
TSX30 tells an important story: there is value in looking at the performance of small and mid-cap companies across TSX.
Richard Goodman, Head of Capital Development at TSX and TSXV, takes a closer look at the importance of the TSX30 in recognizing large companies outside of the major indices. Click here to read more.
TSX Sandbox: A New Listings Initiative
We are proud to have our first listing under TSX Sandbox, which provides a route to listing if the applicant wouldn't otherwise meet standard TSX listing requirements. TSX is the only stock exchange "sandbox" program to bring exceptional/novel entrants to the capital markets.
The focus is on the outcome: broadening capital markets participation in a transparent way with accountability to maintain market quality.
Hut8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT) became the first company to list via the TSX Sandbox, in September. See more about their experience with TSX Sandbox in the video, or click here to learn more about TSX Sandbox.
TMX Group Supports Fairness for Canadian Growth Companies
TMX Group is undertaking an advocacy campaign in conjunction with the 2019 federal election: Fairness for Canadian Growth Companies (#Fairness4Growth).
This campaign has been launched in response to unequal treatment by governments of Canadian public growth companies. Many existing government growth support programs only benefit private corporations, and in the latest budget the Canadian government proposed changes to the taxation treatment of employee stock options that as currently defined would disproportionately benefit private companies.
Click here to read more from Loui Anastasopoulos, President of Capital Formation at TMX Group, on how TMX is standing up to advocate on behalf of a crucial segment of the Canadian economy: both emerging and established listed companies.