The MiG Report - TSX - TSX Venture Exchange

191 new issuers listed year to date: 93 on Toronto Stock Exchange and 98 on TSX Venture Exchange.
72 Corporate Issuers
71 ETFs
46 CPCs
1 Closed-End Fund
1 SPAC
$20.8 billion of equity capital was raised on TSX ($18.1B) and TSXV ($2.7B) year to date.
Click here to download the full list of TSX and TSXV issuers at August 31, 2019.
For a list of the new listings on TSX and TSXV as at August 31, 2019, click here.
TSX Has Global Lead in New International Listings
In the first half of 2019, TSX and TSXV listed more international companies, tied with Hong Kong, than any major global exchange, with 11. These issuers represented a variety of industries (Life Sciences, Mining, Real Estate, and Technology) and are located on four different continents.
As of August 31, there have been 13 new international issuers on TSX and TSXV with a total market cap. of $45 billion. This trend has continued into September with the listing of Israel-based ZoomD Technologies Ltd. on September 3.
Click here to see a list of international issuers on TSX and TSXV.
Strong momentum for 2019 TSXV50 winners
There have been 15 graduates from TSXV to TSX in the first 8 months of 2019, representing over $6 billion in market cap. Of the 15, 40% (6) are 2019 Venture 50 winners.
Over the last twenty years there have been over 670 TSXV companies graduate to TSX, and TSXV graduates represent approximately 20% of the S&P/TSX Composite Index constituents. This year, Canopy Growth Corporation, a 2016 TSXV grad and 2016 Venture 50 winner, was added to the S&P/TSX 60.