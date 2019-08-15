The MiG Report - TSX, TSX Venture Exchange

170 new issuers listed year to date: 84 on Toronto Stock Exchange and 86 on TSX Venture Exchange.
65 Corporate Issuers
66 ETFs
38 CPCs
1 Closed-End Fund
$17.9 billion of equity capital was raised on TSX ($15.8B) and TSXV ($2.1B) year to date.
Click here to download the full list of TSX and TSXV issuers at July 31, 2019.
For a list of the new listings on TSX and TSXV as at July 31, 2019, click here.
Cannabis - Canadian Leadership for a Global Industry
The cannabis sector on TSX & TSXV continues to flourish. Through the first seven months of the year we have welcomed 11 new cannabis-related issuers to the TSX & TSXV.
While this started as a Canadian story, TSX & TSXV have now become recognized as the leading global platform for raising equity capital for cannabis-related companies. Companies from all over the world - Europe and South America in particular - are seeing the benefits of the Canadian capital markets and the two-tiered ecosystem of TSX & TSXV that allows companies of all sizes to go public in Canada.
In July, Avicanna Inc., a company with Colombian-based cultivation assets, listed on TSX. This was preceded by the listing of PharmaCielo Ltd, also a Colombian producer and cultivator, on TSXV in January. In May, we welcomed to TSX Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Colorado-based company that is becoming a global leader in the emerging CBD space.
This cannabis story will only continue to evolve as regulation in the industry continues to change throughout the world.
Click here for a list of cannabis-related companies listed on TSX and TSXV.
Leading Canadian Entrepreneurs Recognized
TSX and TSXV are pleased to be a long-time supporter of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Program. The program shines a light on leading entrepreneurs from across Canada, and highlights the deep connection between entrepreneurship and the Canadian markets.
In 2019, we congratulate the leaders of the ten TSX (5) and TSXV (5) companies for being nominated for this prestigious award.