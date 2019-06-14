The MiG Report - TSX - TSX Venture Exchange

126 new listings year to date: 69 on Toronto Stock Exchange and 57 on TSX Venture Exchange.
42 Corporate Issuers
56 ETFs
28 CPCs
$11.8 billion of equity capital was raised on TSX ($10.2B) and TSXV ($1.6B) year to date.
Click here to download the full list of TSX and TSXV issuers at May 31, 2019.
For a list of the new listings on TSX and TSXV as at May 31, 2019, click here.
Why is CBD all the rage?
It's only been in the last few months that investors have been introduced to CBD and its potential benefits. While CBD has been dominating recent headlines, many consumers and investors are left asking 'what exactly is CBD' and, perhaps most importantly, 'why is everyone talking about it'?
Dani Lipkin, Head of Business Development, Innovation, discusses how the 2018 US Farm Bill led to the TSX listing of Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CWEB) on May 31. The Boulder, CO, company produces and distributes CBD wellness products and has a market capitalization of $597 million.
While debates continue over which sources of energy (renewable vs. non-renewable) are best suited to meet our planet's future energy requirements, the reality is, global energy demand is forecast to grow by 25% by 2040. And while this increase in demand isn't going to happen overnight, the sector is going to have to meet this requirement.
David Chelich, Head of Business Development, Energy, discusses the global embracing of renewable energy and how this is drawing more investor attention on the sector.
TSX is becoming a financial service centre of excellence for publicly listed renewable energy companies, evidenced by the quality and recent positive financial performance of many of the companies that comprise the S&P/TSX Renewable Energy and Clean Technology Index (+22% YTD).
