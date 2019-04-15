The MiG Report - TSX, TSX Venture Exchange

|Year to Date March 2019:
|
84 new issuers listed year to date: 52 on Toronto Stock Exchange and 32 on TSX Venture Exchange.
$7.0 billion of equity capital was raised on TSX ($6.2B) and TSXV ($813M) year to date.
Click here to download the full list of TSX and TSXV issuers at March 31, 2019.
For a list of the new listings on TSX and TSXV as at March 31, 2019, click here.
|TSX and TSX Venture Exchange in South America
|
On April 1, 2019, TSX and TSXV announced the appointment of Guillaume Légaré as Head, South America. This full-time presence gives us a unique ability to help engage South American entrepreneurs and capital providers with the Canadian capital markets.
Nearly 400 TSX and TSXV companies are developing over 1000 mining properties in Latin America. And while we see opportunities to build on this central role that Canada plays in the mining sector in South America, there are opportunities in sectors such as energy, renewable power, innovation and infrastructure where TSX and TSXV can offer a compelling growth platform and source of capital.
For more information, contact Guillaume at guillaume.legare@tmx.com, or visit our South America page here.
|Announcing TMX Matrix: Your Online TSXV Community
|
TMX Matrix is a new platform that showcases companies listed on TSX Venture Exchange.
Since launch, nearly 200,000 investors have accessed the platform to view company profiles, market data, financing details, news, and additional company-uploaded materials.
For investors, the platform offers a new way to discover companies and financing activity; for companies, the platform offers a new way to engage with investors.
The site is free to use, so click here to create an account now.
2019 Guide To Listing Is Now Available
This introduction to the Canadian capital markets includes listing requirements, listing vehicles, sector profiles and more. Get all the information you need to go public on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.
Click here to download the 2019 Guide to Listing.