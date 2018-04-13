The MiG Report - TSX, TSX Venture Exchange

|Q1 2018
|
85 issuers listed on Toronto Stock Exchange (38) and TSX Venture Exchange (47)
$9.8 billion equity capital was raised on TSX ($7.5B) and TSXV ($2.3B)
Click here to download the list of TSX and TSXV issuers as at March 31, 2018.
|Strong Start For Tech Sector In 2018
|
The first quarter of 2018 was one of the most active on record for the technology sector on TSX and TSXV.
During the quarter, 17 new companies went public on our markets, including businesses from a range of sub-sectors (technology, blockchain/cryptocurrency, clean technology, life sciences), stages (startup to mature), and geographies (Canada, US, Europe). Also during the quarter, over $2.9 billion was raised by companies in the sector.
For more information on the technology sector on our markets, visit www.tsx.com/technology.