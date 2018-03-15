 Skip to main Content
The MiG Report - TSX, TSX Venture Exchange

Date 15/03/2018

Year to Date February 2018:
56 issuers went public on Toronto Stock Exchange (25) and TSX Venture Exchange (31)
  • 26 New Companies
  • 22 New ETFs
  • 8 New CPCs 
$7.3 billion equity capital was raised on TSX ($5.5B) and TSXV ($1.9B)

Click here for the full list of TSX and TSXV issuers at February 28, 2018.
Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Webinar Series
In response to the marked increase in blockchain and cryptocurrency-related companies that are looking to access growth capital and go public on our markets in Canada, we have released a series of short webinars to provide context on our perspective.
The webinar series covers a wide variety of topics and insight into this burgeoning sector. 

Click here to view the webinar series. 
2018 Guide To Listing Is Now Available

This introduction to the Canadian capital markets includes listing requirements, listing vehicles, sector profiles and more.

Get all the information you need to go public on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. 
Click here to download the 2018 Guide to Listing. 
TSX Venture Exchange Announces the 2018 Venture 50
In February, TSX Venture Exchange announced the 2018 Venture 50 - an annual ranking of top performing companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Technology. 
Overall, the Venture 50 companies saw an average share price appreciation on 279% and average market capitalization growth of 631% in 2017. 
Click here to see the profile videos of the companies included in the 2018 Venture 50.

For more information on the Venture 50 program, Brady Fletcher, Managing Director, TSX Venture Exchange, gives an overview in this video.

 