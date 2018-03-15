The MiG Report - TSX, TSX Venture Exchange

56 issuers went public on Toronto Stock Exchange (25) and TSX Venture Exchange (31)
26 New Companies
22 New ETFs
8 New CPCs
$7.3 billion equity capital was raised on TSX ($5.5B) and TSXV ($1.9B)
Click here for the full list of TSX and TSXV issuers at February 28, 2018.
Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Webinar Series
In response to the marked increase in blockchain and cryptocurrency-related companies that are looking to access growth capital and go public on our markets in Canada, we have released a series of short webinars to provide context on our perspective.
The webinar series covers a wide variety of topics and insight into this burgeoning sector.
TSX Venture Exchange Announces the 2018 Venture 50
In February, TSX Venture Exchange announced the 2018 Venture 50 - an annual ranking of top performing companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Technology.
Overall, the Venture 50 companies saw an average share price appreciation on 279% and average market capitalization growth of 631% in 2017.
Click here to see the profile videos of the companies included in the 2018 Venture 50.
For more information on the Venture 50 program, Brady Fletcher, Managing Director, TSX Venture Exchange, gives an overview in this video.