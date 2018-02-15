The MiG Report - TSX, TSX Venture Exchange

Full list of TSX and TSXV issuers at January 31, 2018.
2017 Year In Review
New listings on TSX and TSXV were up over 30% in 2017 compared to 2016. The number of IPOs was up 600% and represented a diverse range of sectors.
It was a historic year for the TSX and TSXV as total market capitalization ended 2017 over $3 trillion for the first time. This represents an increase of 9% from 2016 and 40% over a 10-year period.
2017: The Year Mining Came Back
TSX and TSXV welcomed 13 mining IPOs in 2017, which raised nearly $1 billion. In total, new mining listings were up over 70% in 2017 over the previous year. This includes three Australian issuers that added a TSX listing. Eight mining companies graduated from TSXV to TSX, representing nearly $2.3 billion in market capitalization.
Technology & Innovation Year In Review
In the past three years, over 100 new Technology & Innovation companies have listed on TSX and TSXV, 25% of which are international issuers.
We continue to see an increase in the number of companies in the areas of blockchain and cannabis going public on TSX and TSXV. Many of these companies graduate from TSXV to TSX, including two multi-billion-dollar cannabis companies in 2017.
