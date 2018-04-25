The Middle-Market IPO Tax, SEC Commissioner Robert J. Jackson Jr. , Cleveland, Ohio, April 25, 2018

Thank you so much, Tom, for that kind introduction. It’s a real honor to be here with you today at the Greater Cleveland Middle Market Forum.* In addition to leading some of the Nation’s most promising young companies, you all have done exceptional work making sure that the middle market gets the attention it deserves in Washington. And as a lifelong baseball fan, I couldn’t miss the chance to see the Indians show the Cubs who’s boss tonight in Cleveland.[1]
Now, before I begin, let me just give the standard disclaimer: the views I express here are my own and do not reflect the views of the Commission, my fellow Commissioners, or the SEC’s Staff. And let me add my own standard caveat: I fully expect to convince my colleagues of the absolute and obvious correctness of my views.
As Tom mentioned, although it feels like a lifetime ago I was just recently sworn in as a Commissioner in January. It’s been an incredible honor to serve with my fellow Commissioners—and the real privilege is working with the incredibly talented and hardworking SEC Staff who have dedicated their lives and exceptional talents to protecting investors.
Before coming to the Commission I had every job under the sun—from my brief college career as a busboy in Philadelphia to my time as a corporate lawyer. Although my Dad likes to point out how much trouble I seem to have holding a job,[2] one benefit of my varied background is that I’ve been able to bring those experiences with me to my work at the SEC. And they’ve convinced me that we’re not doing enough to give middle-market companies the access they need to our public markets. More on that in a moment.
First, I’d like to start with a story. In 1999, at the peak of the dot-com boom, a 22-year-old investment banker was getting his first taste of high finance. Every Monday, wearing the sharp suit he bought with his signing bonus, this young hotshot banker boarded a flight to Silicon Valley to pitch young hotshot companies on the idea of using his firm for their IPO. Many of these companies had weak financials and even weaker business plans. No matter. This 22-year-old banker didn’t know any better. In fact, he helped take many of those companies public.[3]
As you might have guessed, that young hotshot banker was me—and, upon reflection, I’m less of a hotshot than I once believed. A lot has changed since 1999: I was humbled by the dot-com crash, advised the Treasury during the financial crisis, and became a law professor. And in the two decades since I left Wall Street, our markets have been transformed by technology. Today stocks trade with dizzying speed and our markets move faster than ever.
But some things have remained the same. You see, when I was a banker, we charged a standard fee for a middle-market IPO: seven percent. We would negotiate a reduced price for large, high-profile companies, where the client’s bargaining power produced a better deal. But for middle-market companies, our fee was always seven percent. Whatever industry the company was in, whatever its growth profile, however qualified its management team was, if they were a smaller firm, they always paid seven percent.[4]
Back in 1999, I assumed that technology and competition would eventually lead bankers to give middle-market companies better pricing on IPOs. That’s why, when I arrived at the SEC, I asked my team to dig into the data to see how middle-market IPO pricing has changed. We’ll get into what we found in a moment. But the short version is that nothing has changed: middle-market entrepreneurs still have to pay 7% of what they’ve created to access our public markets.
That’s why I’ve come here today to talk about the middle-market IPO tax. These days in Washington folks seem convinced that so-called red tape is the reason why smaller companies so rarely go public.[5] We’ve even come up with a name for it: “burdensome regulation.”[6] But I think the story is much more complicated than that. And I think it’s high time to ask whether middle-market companies are paying too high a price for access to America’s capital markets.
The Seven-Percent Middle-Market IPO Tax
When an entrepreneur decides to tap our public markets, she usually needs the help of a team of bankers, accountants, and lawyers to navigate the process. Those teams can add a great deal of value for the company and its investors by making sure that the firm is ready for the rigors of being public.[7]
But the fees founders pay for an IPO also function as a tax, taking precious capital away from investment, research, and job creation. The question I want to ask you today is not whether the team should be paid something for the value it adds. Of course it should. Instead, I want to ask whether the price of an IPO today really reflects the best deal we can get for founders and investors at America’s middle-market companies.
Nearly two decades ago Professor Jay Ritter published a compelling paper in the Journal of Finance showing that, in the 1990s, more than 90% of middle-market firms paid exactly 7%[8] of the firm’s value in order to go public. Professor Ritter and his coauthor pointed out that IPOs had not always been priced that way. In fact, they explained, in the 1980s a far smaller fraction of IPOs cost exactly 7%.[9] The authors worried that the costs of midsized IPOs in the 1990s were “above competitive levels.”[10]
They gave three reasons why. First, IPO costs were far higher in the United States than elsewhere in the world.[11] Second, the 7% figure seemed unrelated to the costs of taking a company public; otherwise, “the average spreads on $80 million [IPOs] would be lower than on $20 million [IPOs],” “but they are not.” Finally, the authors explained, “investment bankers readily concede that [IPO costs] are high.”[12]
Because that study was published so long ago, my Staff and I asked Professor Ritter to help us take a closer look with more recent data. He kindly worked with us to examine more than 700 middle-market IPOs over a fifteen-year period starting in 2001. We found that the problem he documented years ago has, if anything, gotten worse.[13] As the figure below shows, from 2001 through 2016, we found that over 96% of midsized IPOs featured a spread of exactly 7%:[14]
Even worse, as the figure above shows, this is mostly a middle-market problem. In larger IPOs—where the company can use its bargaining power to insist on lower fees—the price of going public is different. In fact, nearly half of those companies paid less than 7% when going public. For example, Facebook famously negotiated a fee of just 1.1% for its IPO.[15]
Although the direct costs of smaller IPOs are significant, they’re only part of the tax middle-market companies pay to go public. In addition to these direct costs, companies pay indirectly when bankers price their shares to produce a first-day pop in the company’s stock price—sometimes called IPO “underpricing.” The big first-day returns are meant to reward institutional investors who sign up to participate in IPOs.[16] But retail investors rarely get in on those returns—and the first-day pop forces the entrepreneurs who are selling stakes in their companies to leave real money on the table.
While Professor Ritter’s initial study also identified this issue, my Staff worked with him to obtain more recent data on IPO underpricing. We found, once again, that this tax on going public is far more significant for middle-market companies than for larger firms.[17] In every single year from 2000 through 2017, the average amount of IPO underpricing for middle-market companies was greater in percentage terms than for large-company IPOs.[18]
With the deck stacked against them, it’s no wonder that middle-market IPOs have been on a steady decline. And this has had real effects across our economy, which is now dominated by fewer, and larger, public companies than ever before.[19] From 1975 to 1991, one out of two U.S. public companies were worth less than $100 million in inflation-adjusted dollars. But public companies of that size are vanishing: today that fraction is less than one in four.[20]
The Effects of the Middle-Market Tax on Today’s Markets
I’m not the first to identify—or worry about—the middle-market IPO tax.[21] In fact, the research establishing how much it costs middle-market companies to tap our markets is decades old. So you might ask why its effects on our markets are being felt so only now. Why did it take so long for the IPO tax to change the complexion of our public markets?
Part of the answer lies in what’s happening in our private markets. Two decades ago, a small but growing private company looking for significant funding had little choice but to go public. Private markets were important, of course, in the early stages of a company’s life. But significant growth required scale and liquidity that could only be provided by an IPO.
Today, private markets provide a much more competitive alternative. Those markets are larger and more robust than ever—and can support a company’s growth well into the later stages of its life.[22] In short, when public markets were the only game in town, companies were more willing to pay the IPO tax. Today, that tax can lead many middle-market companies to choose to stay private—with significant implications for the broader economy.
That’s why it’s so puzzling that the middle-market IPO tax is still so high. If going public no longer adds the marginal value for smaller firms that it once did, one would expect the price of taking them public to fall. And to the degree that these costs are meant to compensate for the diligence and research that bankers conduct on companies before the IPO, one would expect those costs to fall now that companies are going public later in their lives, when more is known about the business and its future.[23] But for middle-market companies, three things are as certain today as they were two decades ago: death, taxes, and seven percent IPO fees.[24]
The Path Ahead
The reasons why middle-market companies are vanishing from public view are complex. I’m not claiming today that the 7% tax explains everything we see today in our capital markets. As others have noted, for example, the ongoing costs of being a public company can be substantial.[25] But before they even encounter those costs, midsized firms first have to decide whether to pay the 7% tax standing between entrepreneurs and our public markets.
Nor can we expect markets alone to provide a path for middle market firms to go public. For one thing, the price small companies pay to go public has remained exactly the same for decades—a pattern that can hardly be said to give us real hope for robust competition going forward.[26] For another, although important new methods for listing shares have recently emerged, those solutions will likely be limited to large, well-known companies.[27] If lawmakers do nothing to level the playing field for middle-market IPOs, the trend that is taking small American businesses out of our public markets will likely continue.
One might ask: so what? After all, it may be that private markets are the most efficient source of capital for America’s growing businesses. But for two reasons I think the middle-market IPO tax poses real risks for our economic future. First, it’s bad for smaller companies because it puts them at a significant disadvantage. Without a realistic alternative to private capital, middle-market firms can be forced to accept less favorable terms when raising money. If we reduce the 7% middle-market IPO tax, private capital providers will face increased competition from public markets—improving financing terms for middle-market businesses.
Second, the middle-market IPO tax is bad for ordinary investors. When the tax causes our most exciting young companies to raise private capital rather than go public, retail investors are left out of a significant part of the Nation’s economic growth. The reason is that families saving for education and retirement typically invest in public-company indexes increasingly dominated by large, mature firms. When middle-market companies stay private, ordinary investors never get the chance to provide them with the kind of early capital that spurs growth. Our tradition of giving American investors an important role in the growth of our economy—by investing in big firms and small—has served us well. We should not allow a persistent, puzzling tax on middle-market IPOs to keep Americans from investing in companies so crucial to the long-term growth of our economy.[28]
So what can be done to lower the barriers to bringing middle-market companies public? For starters, I urge my colleagues on the Commission to consider more robust disclosure rules regarding both the direct and indirect costs of an IPO. In particular, underwriters should disclose and highlight for entrepreneurs and investors the total costs of taking the company public—including the money that will be left on the table as a result of underpricing. Bankers should also be required to explain why these costs are justified—especially in light of the lower price that larger companies pay for the same services.
* * * *
Middle-market businesses are crucial to the long-term health of our economy, employing 48 million Americans across the Nation.[29] Providing these firms with access to capital allows them to make the investments in research, development, and people that build our communities for the long term. Requiring these companies to pay a 7% tax before they can access our public markets—a tax that larger companies often avoid—risks holding back those investments. Addressing that tax will go a long way toward creating a level playing field in the IPO process—and keeping small, growing companies in our public markets.
I also hope that the conversation in Washington about the reasons for the disappearance of middle-market IPOs will change. Solutions to that problem will require more than cutting red tape. It makes little sense to address the decline in small public companies without grappling with the 7% IPO tax. In an economy increasingly built to benefit our largest companies, the middle market should be able to access our public markets at a competitive price.
Commissioner, United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
