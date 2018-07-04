The Marker Magazine And Leumi Card Opened Trading On TASE With The Announcement Of The 20 Most Promising Startups In Israel

This morning (Monday, July 2, 2018), Eytan Avriel, Editor-in-Chief of TheMarker magazine, and Ron Fainaro, CEO of Leumi Card, opened the trading on TASE to mark the announcement of the 20 Most Promising Startups in Israel.
Pictured from right to left:
Ittai Ben-Zeev, TASE’s CEO; Ron Fainaro, Leumi Card’s CEO; Eytan Avriel, Editor-in-Chief of The Marker magazine and founder of The Marker website and Amnon Neubach, Chairman of TASE’s Board of Directors.
Photo credit: Omer Messinger, for no financial consideration.