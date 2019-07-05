 Skip to main Content
The Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Report - Current Report: July 5, 2019

Date 05/07/2019

Report (PDF)

The Federal Reserve Act requires the Federal Reserve Board to submit written reports to Congress containing discussions of "the conduct of monetary policy and economic developments and prospects for the future." This report⁠—called the Monetary Policy Report⁠—is submitted semiannually to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and to the House Committee on Financial Services, along with testimony from the Federal Reserve Board Chair.

