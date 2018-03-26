The European Association Of CCP Clearing Houses (EACH) Elects New Board And Agrees Strategy – March 2018

During its annual General Assembly meeting of 22nd March 2018, the 19 members of the European Association of CCP Clearing Houses (EACH) elected the following Board Members for a two-year mandate:
- Co-Chair - Corentine Poilvet-Clediere, Global Head of Regulatory Strategy LSEG, LCH
- Co-Chair - Teo Floor, Systemic Risk Policy Advisor, Clearing and Cross-Markets Strategy, Eurex Clearing
- Co-Chair - Tim Grange, Director of Regulatory Policy, ICE Clear Europe
- Member - Arnoud Siegmann, Chief Risk Officer, EuroCCP
- Member - Erica Brown, Head of International Affairs, Nasdaq Clearing
- Member - Marcin Truchanowicz, Managing Director, Chief Risk Officer, KDPW_CCP
- Member - Marcus Harreus, Head Clearing & Member of the Executive Board, SIX x-clear
- Member - Xavier Aguila, Managing Director Operations, BME Clearing
The EACH General Assembly also defined the EACH Strategy for the next two years. EACH will continue to prioritise the engagement with European and Global authorities to promote safer and more efficient financial markets for the benefits of the CCP’s customers and the economy as a whole.
EACH Secretary General Rafael Plata commented: ‘The caliber and variety of the newly elected EACH Board ensures that EACH be driven by outstanding leadership and industry expertise. The appointment of three Co-chairs reinforces the guidance of EACH as the trade body representing the diverse CCP industry in Europe. I look forward to working with them all.’