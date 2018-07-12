The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) Monthly Statistical Report June 2018

Listing
Total number of listed companies on the main market amounted to 224 at the end of June 2018. Meanwhile, the number of listed companies on Nilex reached 32 at the end of the month.
One company was listed on the main market this month, with a capital of US$ 8.23 million (EGP 132.41 million).
Turnover
Total number of trading days in June 2018 amounted to 18 days, with a total value traded of US$ 1,176.53 million (EGP 21,045.59 million). Value traded of the main market amounted to US$ 1,019.98 million (EGP 18,245.28 million), of which shares, bonds and funds represented 87.6%, 12.4% and 0%, respectively. Unlisted securities i.e. Over the Counter trading reached US$ 155.51 million (EGP 2,781.66 million), which represents 13.22% of total value traded for the month. Additionally, Nilex has recorded a trading value of US$ 1.04 million (EGP 18.65 million) during the month.
This is in comparison to May 2018, when value traded of the main market amounted to US$ 1,595.42 million (EGP 28,564.96 million), of which shares represented 88.46%, bonds 11.54% and funds 0%. In addition, the OTC trading amounted to US$ 78.51 million (EGP 1,405.59 million), i.e. 4.69% of total trading (on- and off-exchange trading), which reached US$ 1,674.91 million (EGP 29,988.27 million). Additionally, Nilex has recorded a trading value of US$ 1 million (EGP 17.72 million) during the month.
Total volume traded of the main market for this month reached 2,905.54 million securities. Meanwhile, the total volume traded of the OTC market has reached 67.36 million securities. Nilex has recorded a trading volume of 24.34 million securities.
During June 2018, 369,961 transactions were concluded with an average of 20,553 trades per day, as opposed to 544,829 transactions were concluded with an average of 24,765 trades per day, during May 2018.
Indices
EGX 30 index, the official market index, witnessed a decline of 0.4% in June 2018, to close at 16,348.55 points and witnessed a YoY increase of 22.04%.
Meanwhile, EGX 70 price index witnessed a decline of 4.51% in June 2018, to close at 804.64 points and witnessed a YoY increase of 23.9%.
Moreover, EGX 100 price index witnessed a decline of 3.56% in June 2018, to close at 2,062.11 points and witnessed a YoY increase of 36.63%.
Moreover, EGX 20 Capped index witnessed a decline of 1.16% in June 2018, to close at 16,473.25 points and witnessed a YoY increase of 33.65%.
On the other hand, the S&P/EGX ESG index witnessed a decline of 1.17% in June 2018, to close at 2,677.24 points and witnessed a YoY increase of 37.76%.
Furthermore, the EGX50 EWI index witnessed a decline of 2.95% in June 2018, to close at 2,736.53 points and witnessed a YoY increase of 31.8%.
From another perspective, Nile index witnessed an increase of 0.89% in June 2018, to close at 464.98 points and witnessed a YoY decline of 8.84%.
Price Movements of Selected Shares
The ten most active stocks in the main market represented 72.13% of total traded shares' volume and 56.65% of total traded shares' value for this month.
During the month of June, the top five gainers, in the main market, were (in descending order of price change) Atlas for Land Reclamation and Agricultural Processing (28.60%), El Arabia for Land Reclamation (21.41%), Egyptian for Developing Building Materials (19.91%), Ibnsina Pharma (18.49%) and North Africa Co. for Real Estate Investment (18.37%).
The top five losers, in the main market, were (in ascending order of price change) Cairo Oils & Soap (-19.61%) Orange Egypt for Telecommunications (-18.86%), Remco for Touristic Villages Construction (-18.35%), El Nasr Clothes & Textiles (Kabo) (-17.62%) and Arab Aluminum (-16.34%).
Market Capitalization
Total market capitalization of shares in the main market amounted to US$ 50.92 billion (EGP 910.83 billion), as of end of June 2018 compared to US$ 51.96 billion (EGP 930.37 billion) in May 2018, representing a decline of 2.1%. Meanwhile, Market capitalization for the companies listed on Nilex has reached US$ 62.49 million (EGP 1.12 billion) at the end of June 2018.
Foreign Participation
In June 2018, foreign investors participated with 35.12% of the value traded of the main market, with a net outflow of portfolio foreign investment totaling US$ 16.08 million (EGP 287.67 million).