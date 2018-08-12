 Skip to main Content
The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) Launches A Training Program For Economic Journalists To Develop Their Skills Concerning Capital Market Issues

Date 12/08/2018

In cooperation with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ):
 
The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) Launches a Training Program for Economic Journalists to Develop their Skills Concerning Capital Market Issues 
 
President: Media is a Main Partner in Raising Awareness for Finance and Investment to the Community