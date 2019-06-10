 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

The Economic Outlook - Speech By Michael Saunders, External Member Of The Monetary Policy Committee Bank Of England, Given At Solent University, Southampton

Date 10/06/2019

In this speech, Michael argues that, despite the recent drop in CPI inflation, the output gap is probably closed. Michael then goes on discuss why, in his view, the economy will move further into excess demand than the MPC currently forecasts. 

The economic outlook

Michael Saunder's biography

Michael Saunders

Member of the Monetary Policy Committee

 