The EBA Observes A Slight Increase Of High Earners In EU Banks For 2017

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today its report on high earners for 2017. The data shows that the number of high earners in EU banks receiving a remuneration of more than EUR 1 million slightly increased from 4 597 in 2016 to 4 859 in 2017. The average ratio between the variable and fixed remuneration for high earners continued to fall from 104% in 2016 to 101.08% in 2017. The report is part of the EBA's monitoring activities and is published on an annual basis. For the first time, the remuneration data included in the report is also available in a user-friendly format on the remuneration page of the risk analysis section of the EBA website.
The number of high earners receiving a remuneration of more than EUR 1 million increased from 4597 in 2016 to 4 859 in 2017 (+5.69%). The largest population of high earners in the EU of 3 567 is located in the United Kingdom (73.27% of the total number of high earners) and most of them are remunerated in GBP. Most of the Member States across the EU have registered an increase in the number of high earners and only a few of them have witnessed a high slight decrease.
The average ratio of variable to fixed remuneration for all high earners in the EU continued to fall from 104% in 2016 to 101.08% in 2017 (118% in 2015; 123% in 2014). In the business area of asset management, the average ratio of variable to fixed remuneration increased from 358% in 2016 to 402% in 2017, still exceeding by far the maximum ratio of 200%. Several Member States allow the application of waivers for staff in this business area, although the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD IV) does not explicitly provide for this possibility.
Legal basis, background and next steps
This report has been developed in line with paragraph (3) of Article 75 of Directive 2013/36/EU (CRD IV), which mandates the EBA to collect information on the number of individuals per institution that are remunerated EUR one million or more per financial year (high earners) in pay brackets EUR one million, including the business area involved and the main elements of salary, bonus, long-term award and pension contribution.
The report looking at 2018 figures will be published by the beginning of 2020 and will be combined with the benchmarking of remuneration trends for 2017 and 2018. The EBA will continue to benchmark remuneration trends and to monitor and evaluate new developments in this area. The EBA is currently reviewing the application of the RTS on identified staff and a report should be expected in the second semester 2019.