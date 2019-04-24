The Council Of Experts Concerning The Follow-Up Of Japan's Stewardship Code And Japan's Corporate Governance Code - Publication Of The "Recommended Directions For Further Promotion Of Corporate Governance Reform"

The Council of Experts Concerning the Follow-up of Japan’s Stewardship Code and Japan’s Corporate Governance Code (Chairman: Kazuhito Ikeo, Professor of Economics and Finance, Rissho University) has now published the opinion statement No.4 “Recommended Directions for Further Promotion of Corporate Governance Reform”.
In preparation for the next revision of the Stewardship Code and to further promote the effectiveness of corporate governance reform, this Opinion Statement offers recommended directions on issues to review.
Recommended Directions for Further Promotion of Corporate Governance Reform (PDF:313KB)