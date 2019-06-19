The CEO Of Qatar Stock Exchange Participates In Shanghai Global Investment Forum - He Delivers A Presentation On The Investment Climate In Qatar And Performance Of QSE
Date 19/06/2019
The Shanghai Global Investment Forum 2019 will be inaugurated today Wednesday, the 19th of June, with the participation of asset owners from across China, with selected peers from across the world, to assess economic themes, investment strategies and governance frameworks affecting institutional investor entities and their portfolios.
During the event, which is organized by Institutional Investor LLC, and part sponsored by Qatar Stock Exchange, Mr Rashid Bin Ali Almansoori, CEO of QSE, will deliver a presentation in which he discusses the investment climate in Qatar. He will also discuss the characteristics, role and recent performance of Qatar Stock Exchange and provide an overview of a number of key initiatives currently being developed, which are designed to meet the needs of international investors.
Other topics expected to be presented during the panels of the forum will include: the understanding of today’s global investment environment, how investors can benefit from today’s increased market volatility, benefiting from long horizon investing and benefits of building agility into investment portfolios vs static asset allocations.
The forum will also examine some of the key investment considerations for successfully diversifying investment allocations and strategies both in China and abroad. It will also focus on effective investment implementation, trade execution, portfolio construction and highlight new approaches that foreign investors are practicing across these areas.
