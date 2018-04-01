The Capital Market Authority Announces The Listing Of The Debt Instruments Issued By The Government Of The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

Proceeding from the CMA's program »Financial Leadership 2020» to achieve Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, and in an endeavor to develop the debt instruments market, and in order to introduce financial instruments that serve the needs of different investor categories, and based on the Capital Market Law issued by the Royal Decree Number (M/30) Dated 2/6/1424H, the CMA Board has issued its resolution approving the listing request of the debt instruments issued by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia submitted by the Ministry of Finance with a total value of (204,385,000,000) SAR detailed as follow:
Floating Rate Debt Instruments:
1- Issuance number 5-1001 with a total value of 650,000,000 SAR.
2- Issuance number 7-1001 with a total value of 450,000,000 SAR.
3- Issuance number 10-1001 with a total value of 11,700,000,000 SAR.
4- Issuance number 10-1002 with a total value of 15,250,000,000 SAR.
5- Issuance number 10-1003 with a total value of 14,500,000,000 SAR.
6- Issuance number 7-1004 with a total value of 500,000,000 SAR.
7- Issuance number 10-1004 with a total value of 12,560,000,000 SAR.
8- Issuance number 7-1005 with a total value of 500,000,000 SAR.
9- Issuance number 10-1005 with a total value of 3,700,000,000 SAR.
10- Issuance number 7-1006 with a total value of 500,000,000 SAR.
11- Issuance number 10-1006 with a total value of 3,600,000,000 SAR.
12- Issuance number 10-1007 with a total value of 1,300,000,000 SAR.
13- Issuance number 10-1008 with a total value of 3,000,000,000 SAR.
Fixed Rate Debt Instruments:
1- Issuance number 5-1001 with a total value of 12,900,000,000 SAR.
2- Issuance number 7-1001 with a total value of 5,350,000,000 SAR.
3- Issuance number 10-1001 with a total value of 1,750,000,000 SAR.
4- Issuance number 5-1002 with a total value of 11,600,000,000 SAR.
5- Issuance number 7-1002 with a total value of 2,900,000,000 SAR.
6- Issuance number 10-1002 with a total value of 1,000,000,000 SAR.
7- Issuance number 5-1003 with a total value of 9,800,000,000 SAR.
8- Issuance number 7-1003 with a total value of 5,200,000,000 SAR.
9- Issuance number 10-1003 with a total value of 1,000,000,000 SAR.
10- Issuance number 5-1004 with a total value of 5,510,000,000 SAR.
11- Issuance number 7-1004 with a total value of 5,490,000,000 SAR.
12- Issuance number 10-1004 with a total value of 4,000,000,000 SAR.
13- Issuance number 5-1005 with a total value of 2,500,000,000 SAR.
14- Issuance number 7-1005 with a total value of 2,500,000,000 SAR.
15- Issuance number 10-1005 with a total value of 3,000,000,000 SAR.
16- Issuance number 5-1006 with a total value of 1,050,000,000 SAR.
17- Issuance number 7-1006 with a total value of 1,650,000,000 SAR.
18- Issuance number 10-1006 with a total value of 500,000,000 SAR.
19- Issuance number 5-1008 with a total value of 10,000,000 SAR.
20- Issuance number 7-1008 with a total value of 10,000,000 SAR.
Saudi Government Sukuk:
1- Issuance number 2017-7-5 with a total value of 12,000,000,000 SAR.
2- Issuance number 2017-7-7 with a total value of 2,900,000,000 SAR.
3- Issuance number 2017-7-10 with a total value of 2,100,000,000 SAR.
4- Issuance number 2017-8-5 with a total value of 2,075,000,000 SAR.
5- Issuance number 2017-8-7 with a total value of 7,725,000,000 SAR.
6- Issuance number 2017-8-10 with a total value of 3,200,000,000 SAR.
7- Issuance number 2017-9-5 with a total value of 2,450,000,000 SAR.
8- Issuance number 2017-9-7 with a total value of 3,850,000,000 SAR.
9- Issuance number 2017-9-10 with a total value of 700,000,000 SAR.
10- Issuance number 2017-10-5 with a total value of 7,600,000,000 SAR.
11- Issuance number 2017-10-7 with a total value of 6,680,000,000 SAR.
12- Issuance number 2017-10-10 with a total value of 7,175,000,000 SAR.