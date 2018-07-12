The Bermuda Stock Exchange Delays Market Open 13 July 2018 To Honour Passing Team Member

The BSX has announced that it will delay the market open Friday, 13, July 2018 out of respect for the family and friends of BSX team member Mr. Christopher Madeiros, who passed away last Friday following a brief illness.
In making the announcement BSX President & CEO Greg Wojciechowski noted, “Chris was a well-respected and very much liked member of the BSX Team and his passing has left a profound mark on the entire Team. We feel that it is appropriate that we mark Chris’ contribution to the Exchange respectfully and publicly. Consequently, we will delay the opening of the Exchange by fifteen minutes on Friday, 13 July 2018.”
Mr. Wojciechowski went on to state, “For our part the Team at the Exchange will use the time to honour Chris’ memory by reflecting on his significant contribution to not only the BSX but the broader Bermuda domestic capital market and we hope that many of our members will do the same.”
Chris joined the Exchange’s Listing Department in 2016 and was responsible for vetting all listing applications from issuers seeking to list their securities on the BSX. He worked closely with BSX Listing Sponsors and Trading Members giving guidance and direction during their preparation of listing applications before presenting the applications to the BSX Listing Committee in accordance with the Exchange’s Listing Regulations.
Mr. Wojciechowski concluded his statement noting, “On behalf of the entire BSX Team I wish to extend our deepest sympathies to Chris’ family and in particular his partner Lina Araujo. The untimely passing of Chris creates a great loss to us all.”