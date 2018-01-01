The Amman Stock Exchange Index Quarterly Review

Mr. Bassam Abu Abbas the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) said that the ASE has conducted the periodic quarterly review of the ASE index constituents in purpose of ensuring that the ASE General Price Index reflects the market performance and the trading activity of the listed companies. By this rebalancing, the activity of listed companies in regard to trading during the last quarter has been reviewed. After that, the ASE has conducted its screening process for all listed companies using the full market capitalization of the companies and the number of trading days during last quarter. It is worth mentioning that the criteria adopted by the ASE are similar to the international practices applied in this field. These criteria are applied by many leading international index providers.
Mr. Abu Abbas added that as a result of this review, seven companies had been excluded from the index sample and other seven companies had been added. The companies that had been excluded from the index sample were: Al-Bilad Medical Services, Ibn Alhaytham Hospital Company, Ittihad Schools, Methaq Real Estate Investment, Sabaek Invest Company, Transport& Investment Barter Company, and Jordan Press Foundation/Al-Ra'i.
The companies that had been added to the index sample were: Arab East For Real Estate Investments, Al-Faris National Company For Investment & Export, Jordan French Insurance, United Financial Investments, Al- Sharq Investments Projects(Holding), National Chlorine Industries, and Arab Orient Insurance Company.
As part of the process, the ASE calculated the free float for all listed companies at the ASE based on the data Received from the Securities Depository Center. This review also includes the reduction of the weights for some companies to maintain the 10% cap that applied to index constitutes.
Mr. Abu Abbas clarified that the index sample includes one hundred companies which are the most active in the ASE and the highest in terms of market capitalization. The full market capitalization of the index constituents' represent (91.2%) of the total market capitalization of the companies listed at the ASE. The free float market capitalization of the index constitutes' represents (94.2%) of the total free float market capitalization of the listed companies at the ASE.
In light of the above, the index constituents will be modified on the 2nd of January 2018. Interested parties can access to the constituents of the index with the new weights through the following link:
http://www.exchange.jo/en/constituents