Thailand Futures Exchange Celebrates 12th Anniversary With Quality And Quantity Growth

Thailand Futures Exchange PCL (TFEX) continues to develop products and services catering to investor demand after 12 years of quality and quantity growth.
TFEX Managing Director Rinjai Chakornpipat said that throughout its 12 years, TFEX has consistently focused on creating and improving its products and services. This year, TFEX in collaboration with Thailand Clearing House Co., Ltd. (TCH) would accept “non-cash collateral,” enabling investors to pledge stocks as margin requirement, while also improving the delivery process. For product improvements, TFEX has planned to add more underlying for Stock Futures and boost liquidity for SET50 Options, USD Futures and RSS3D Futures, while utilizing social media and other technology to expand investor base. These would help improve the market efficiency and the overall price discovery mechanism.
TFEX’s main products are SET50 Index Futures, Stock Futures and Gold Futures which accounts for more than 90 percent of total trading volume, 50 percent of which are from retail investors. TFEX offers a total of nine products covering a wide range of underlying assets including equities, debt instruments, exchange rates and commodities. In 2017, there were a total of 146,559 accounts, while trading volumes totaled 79 million contracts, or an average of 324,217 contracts per day, with an open interest of 2,813,036 contracts. TFEX was ranked 26th in 2017 in terms of trading volume as published by Futures Industry Association (FIA).