Thailand Focus 2019 Showcases New Government’s And Listed Firm’s Potential, Embracing Over 330 Investors

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) hosted "Thailand Focus 2019: Embracing Opportunities - The Next Chapter" in which Minister of Finance Uttama Savanayana delivered an opening and a special keynote speech to reaffirm confidence in the government's policy to move the Thai economy forwards. This marks the country’s first showcase to global investors after the election.
At the event, leaders of business sector, capital and financial markets, and high-ranking executives of listed companies has jointly presented investment opportunities and the Thai business growth potential, while 127 foreign institutional investors with THB 2.6 trillion (approx. USD 83.9 billion) of asset under management (AUM) participated in 2,112 one-on-one and group meetings with 106 listed firms. Moreover, 13 ambassadors to Thailand also attended presentations.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that this SET flagship event has been has been well-received, attended by 127 global and 203 local institutional investors, reflecting the outstanding of the Thai capital market, underpinned by the country's fundamentals and robust listed companies. Thailand Focus 2019 shed light on public sector’s policies which are promising to boost the economic potential and attractiveness of capital market on the back of the connectivity with CLMV Countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and, Vietnam), ASEAN, Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), future industry development, trade opportunities and tourism, all of which are the country’s strength.
“At the end-June, 2019, foreign holding in Thai shares rose to THB 5.15 trillion, accounting for 30 percent of the total market capitalization, suggesting that foreign investors still give long-term investment weighting to Thai shares. At the event, the Finance Minister and ministers’ team deep dives into the country’s economic policies in the context of consumption, public investment, drawing foreign investors and export promotion, whereby attendees gained insights into business growth potential directly provided by listed companies’ executives. Listed firms’ capability coupled with Thailand’s economic stability would increase attractiveness of investment in Thailand in the eyes of foreign investors, Pakorn added.
Thailand Focus 2019 held during August 28-30, 2019 at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, is a unique platform for SET to attract institutional investors from around the world.
For more information, please visit www.set.or.th/thailandfocus.