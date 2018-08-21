Thailand Focus 2018 Highlights “The Future Is Now” To Attract Foreign Funds

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will host the annual flagship inbound roadshow “Thailand Focus 2018: The Future is Now”, during August 29-31 at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok. More than 150 foreign fund managers will gain insights into execution of national strategies and a wide range of investment opportunities as well as meeting directly with 115 listed companies.
Under the theme “The Future is Now”, this year’s event showcases Thailand as one of the best investment destinations in this decade and the time is now to invest in Thailand, given the country’s solid foundation, strengths in well-being economy and coherent national and business sector directions.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said Thailand Focus 2018 would highlight the country’s well-being economy, unique competitiveness and progress in national strategy execution. Particularly, the Thai capital market stands ready as a key fund-raising source for the country’s massive infrastructure projects as well as domestic and overseas expansion of Thai companies. Considering the strengths and global recognition, the Thai capital market can bridge investors worldwide to investment opportunities in CLMV where funding for infrastructure is needed.
The event will provide institutional investors with opportunities to directly meet large, medium and small-sized companies listed on SET and Market for Alternative Investment (mai). These meetings will allow investors and business executives to exchange in-depth ideas and future prospects. The participating companies have a combined market capitalization of THB 14 trillion (USD 414 billion), representing 78 percent of the Thai bourses’ total market capitalization (as of August 20, 2018).
“This year, Thailand Focus will include the special address by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak who will deep dive into the strong and fast-paced execution of national strategies and key development of the country’s reforms. Key economic ministers will also jointly present the country’s attractiveness by emphasizing major public sector projects, including Thailand Future Fund, expected to be launched this year and a fund to be established for Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), expected to start next year. In addition to building the infrastructure for the well-being of people, the Thai government has also accelerated innovations and technological development so that they will be materialized and commercialized in the near future,” added Pakorn.
Moreover, in recent years many listed companies have leveraged the strengths of the Thai economy in services sector. At this conference, top executives of Thai listed companies will present their current performance and the growth potential of businesses in the well-being industries. In particular, Thai listed companies operating in well-being businesses, including tourism, healthcare, food and infrastructure development have delivered strong and robust growth. More importantly, many of them are now the world’s leaders in their industries. Besides the strengths of the well-being sector, the quality of listed companies with constant growth and promising outlook of upbeat growth supported by the government’s policy will be a magnet to attract foreign investors’ interest.
The economic ministers who will present the updates and viewpoints are Minister of Industry Uttama Savanayana, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office Kobsak Pootrakool, Minister of Digital Economy and Society Pichet Durongkaveroj, as well as Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob.
For more information, please visit www.set.or.th.