Thai Exchange Reveals SET Awards 2019 Preliminary Nominees

The Stock Exchange of Thailand, jointly with Money & Banking Magazine, is organizing the 16th SET Awards — an annual event to honor outstanding listed companies and spotlight them as role models for the industry, today announcing a list of 620 listed firms that have passed the preliminary screening for the prestigious awards. The winners of the awards will be announced in November 2019.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that from this year onwards, the SET Awards will be integrated with the SET Sustainability Awards, under the SET Awards name, and categorized into two key groups of awards namely the Business Excellence group and the Sustainability Excellence group, underlining SET’s commitment to motivate and promote the Thai capital market to grow efficiently while enhancing sustainable growth. These efforts will help boost global investor confidence and strengthen the foundation of Thai capital market and the country as a whole.
Santi Viriyarungsarit, Editor-in-Chief of Money & Banking Magazine — the SET Awards co-host and one of the distinguished judges for SET Awards 2019, said that the event has continuously been a success as all the awards are meaningful to the winners and related organizations in the capital market and have been recognized as prestigious, reflecting the strength and the sustainability of the Thai capital market.
The Business Excellence group consists of 1) Best Investor Relations Awards; 2) Best Innovative Company Awards; 3) Best Securities Company Awards; 4) Best Asset Management Company Award; 5) Best Company Performance Awards; 6) Best Deal of the Year Award; and 7) Best CEO Awards & Young Rising Star CEO Award.
The Sustainability Excellence group consists of 1) Best Sustainability Awards; 2) Highly Commended in Sustainability Awards; and 3) Rising Star Awards.
620 preliminary nominees, selected from listed companies, will be divided into six sub-categories based on their market capitalizations (Five sub-categories for SET-listed companies and one for mai-listed companies).
In addition, there will also be the SET Awards of Honor for individuals or companies that have consistently retained their outstanding performance in respective fields.
For more information please visit www.set.or.th/setawards.