TESTA RESIDENCIAL SOCIMI Receives Favourable Report From MAB - It Is The Second Largest Company In MAB, BME’s Growth Market, By Market Capitalisation, With €1.8 Billion

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of MAB has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on TESTA RESIDENCIAL SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YTST”. Renta 4 Corporate is the Registered Adviser while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 13.86 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 1.8 billion euros.
TESTA RESIDENCIAL SOCIMI operates in the residential segment in Spain, with a portfolio of more than 10,000 apartments. Its assets are primarily located in Madrid, while it also has a presence in other key metropolitan areas like San Sebastián, Barcelona, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Palma de Mallorca and Valencia. It was incorporated in 2001.
The Informative Document on TESTA RESIDENCIAL SOCIMI can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.