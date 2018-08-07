Tesla Short Selling Update - IHS Markit

In light of today's breaking news on Tesla, IHS Markit analyst Sam Pierson released the following commentary.
In dollar terms, today’s price move took Tesla's equity short position above $13bn for the first time, the previous peak being $12.8bn on June 14th. The short interest equates to 20.7% of outstanding shares, down from a YTD peak of 23% observed in June. The short value is higher than any S&P 500 stock, only Under Armor has a higher percentage of outstanding shares short with 24%.
The short interest in TSLA hasn’t changed a ton over the last week since they reported earnings, we’ve seen ~700k reduction in shares short, leaving the total at just over 35m shares, well above the 31.5m shares observed the last time the share price was in the $370’s in mid-June.