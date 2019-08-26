Temporary Technical Glitch Affected Market Watch Screen On Qatar Stock Exchange Website

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) would like to note that a slight temporary technical glitch occurred today Monday 26th August 2019 at 12:22 PM on the market watch screen of QSE website. This led the index figures to remain unchanged at 9,791.73 points (representing a downward value by 25.73 points from the previous closing session). The index figures have remained unchanged until the close of today’s trading session at 01:15 PM.
The concerned department of QSE has made the necessary corrections to calculate the real changes of the index value that have taken place during the glitch period (from 12:22 – 01:15 PM). The updated figures are as follows: The index today closed at 9,787.77 points and the index yesterday closed at 9,817.67 points, down by 29.9 points or 0.30%. The figures have been adjusted and updated on the market watch screen.
The management of QSE would like to request the media reporters to ignore the previous figures of the index value and change and adopt the above updated figures shown on the market watch screen.