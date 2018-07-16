Tehran Stock Exchange To Have New Board Members

The annual general assembly of TSE was held on Sunday 15 July 2018.
The annual performance of the stock exchange for the fiscal period ended 20 March 2018 was reviewed in TSE’s AGM on 15 July 2018 with 67% of the shareholders attending the session.
The assembly decided to pay IRR 80 dividend for each share.
The new board members of Tehran Stock Exchange were elected as below:
Ayandeh Bank, National Development Investment, Khobregan Saham Brokerage Firm, Social Security Investment, Arzesh Afarinan Pasargad Group, Iran Insurance Brokerage Firm, and Iran National Investment.