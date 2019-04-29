Tehran Stock Exchange Lists A New Metal Investment Holding

Sadr Tamin Investment Company (STIC) floated 2 billion shares at TSE.
Ten percent of total equities were offered by Sadr Tamin Investment Company on Monday 29 April 2019 at Tehran Stock Exchange.
The new IPO raised TSE’s listed companies to 327, with IRR 44.000 billion growth of the total market capitalization.
The newly listed equity’s price was discovered at IRR 2200 each via the book building mechanism.
STIC was established in 1999 as a holding company of ceramic and mineral products in Iran. The newly listed company’s activities include investment, procurement, developing and establishment of mineral facilities.