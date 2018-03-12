Tehran Stock Exchange Inked An Agreement With Kish FTZ

A memorandum of understanding was signed by TSE and Kish Free Trade Zone Organization on 11 March 2018.
One of the missions appointed for free trade zones in Iran is to facilitate cash flows among foreign investors, and establishing an international financial center to help the stock market attract more funds.
FTZs provide sources and development for economic growth of the country, and based on the agreement, Tehran Stock Exchange and the Persian Gulf-based Kish Free Trade Zone will make arrangements to use the regional floor of the Exchange for MoU’s purposes.