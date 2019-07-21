Tehran Stock Exchange Holds Annual Meeting

TSE held its annual meetings for the fiscal year ended 20 March 2019.
The Ordinary and Extra Ordinary Annual General Meetings of Tehran Stock Exchange were held on 20 July 2019.
The Financial statements of the year ended 20 March 2019 were approved in the session with around 60 percent of shareholders attendance. It was also ratified to pay IRR 150 dividend per share.
The shareholders also concurred with majority for TSE’s capital increase from IRR 1500 billion to IRR 2000 billion, funded by the retained earnings and contingent reserves.