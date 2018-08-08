Technical Documentation For Oslo Børs’ Millennium 9.3 Released

Earlier this summer the project of upgrading Oslo Børs’ trading system for cash equities and fixed income to Millennium 9.3 was announced. Updated technical documentation has now been released. Protocol changes have been kept to a minimum.
Oslo Børs' CDS environment will be upgraded to Millennium 9.3 and in line with the updated technical documentation, expected 30 August 2018. As announced the production-like Legacy CDS environment will be available in parallel with the CDS environment.
Estimated timeline for the Millennium 9.3 upgrade project, due in Q4 2018:
7 August 2018: Technical documentation updated according to the first Millennium 9.3 CDS code drop
31 August 2018: CDS environment upgraded to Millennium 9.3 available for customer testing
18 October 2018: Final Millennium 9.3 CDS upgrade
24 November 2018: Dress Rehearsal with optional client participation
8 December 2018: Go-live
We do not expect major protocol changes beyond those already updated in the technical documentation, but will update the technical documentation further if additional client-facing changes are included in the Millennium 9.3 project.
Functional changes in the Millennium 9.3
- Minimum Execution Size for Turquoise Lit Auctions ™ on Oslo Børs
- Trade Amendments, applicable for reported trades only. Trade amendments can be initiated only by contacting the exchange, which will perform the trade amendment as a manual process. Millennium protocols updates automatically with trade amendment information based on the changes made.
If you have any questions or comments, you are always welcome to contact one of Oslo Børs’ main contacts (below).
