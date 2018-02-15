TASE’s Opening Bell Ceremony Goes Global with the International Mayors Conference in Israel

Mayors from the USA, Kenya, Peru, Poland, the Czech Republic and other nations from around the world gathered yesterday morning at the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) building for the opening bell ceremony to mark the International Mayors Conference that is being held in Israel.
This is the 32nd time that the conference has been held around the world, and the sixth time that it is been held in Israel. A special delegation is being led by the president of the American Jewish Congress, Mr. Jack Rosen and Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Following the opening of trading a special convention was held on the topic of Technologies and Smart Cities, with the participation of entrepreneur, Joseph “Yossi” Vardi, Uri Gabai from the Israel Innovation Authority, Ron Gura, senior vice president at WeWork, and Gilad Goldstein, technologist and cyber expert.
Ittai Ben-Zeev, TASE’s CEO: “I am pleased to extend a warm welcome to the delegation and its head and driving force, Mr. Jack Rosen. For many decades, in both his professional life and in his private life, Mr. Rosen has engaged in innovative entrepreneurship in the real estate sector and in community development, and in fostering economic and political cooperation on both a local and international scale. He is well-versed in getting groups of people to work together and in bringing forward new ideas and new approaches to getting things done”.
In relation to the local startup community, he stated that: “By its very nature, TASE is the natural place for startups and other Israeli companies wishing to reach the next stage in their growth and seeking to raise equity for their further development. I hope that you find “smart” solutions to the challenges you are facing; solutions that can help in making your cities safer and more secure and that can contribute to business development and a better quality of life”.
Mayors from around the world, Jack Rosen, President of the American Jewish Congress and
Ittai Ben-Zeev, TASE’s CEO
Photo credit: Avraham Askaf