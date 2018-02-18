TASE And BlueStar Indexes Are ending Their Collaboration Regarding The TA-BIGITech Index
BlueStar Indexes and TASE will be ending their collaboration regarding the TA-BIGITech Index.
The BIGITech Index was developed and launched by BlueStar Indexes in 2013, and in 2015, a collaboration agreement was signed between the parties, pursuant to which the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) contributed from its experience to promote the BIGITech Index, belonging to BlueStar Indexes.
In accordance with the agreement, the index was rebranded under the name TA-BIGITech and TASE began to publish the index on its website, alongside TASE’s own indexes.
As a result of the termination of the agreement, the name of the index is to be changed back to the original BIGITech and TASE will cease publishing the index on its website.
It should be noted, that the termination of the collaboration will not affect the trading in the ETNs on the index which are listed for trading on TASE.
The exact date on which the name of the index is to be changed and on when TASE is to cease publish it, will be announced at a later time.
Both parties have expressed their mutual appreciation for the collaboration between them and they believe that it was a positive influence on Israeli capital markets.