Taiwan Futures Exchange Newsletter - August 2018

On July 23, 2018, the Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) Board Members elected Mr. Yu-Jer Sheu as the Chairman of the Board. Prior to joining TAIFEX, Mr. Sheu served as the Minister of the Ministry of Finance (MOF), Taiwan. With over 30 years’ dedication in the finance public sector, Mr. Sheu previously also acted as Administrative Deputy Minister and Director General of Taxation Agency at MOF. Mr. Sheu received his bachelor's and master’s degrees in Finance and Taxation from National Chengchi University in Taiwan, and as well, he acquired another master's degree in law from Harvard University in the United States. Mr. Bing-Jing Huang, former Deputy CEO of Taipei Exchange (TPEx), became TAIFEX’s new CEO and succeeded Dr. Peter Chiu, who retired on July 22.
Click here for full details.