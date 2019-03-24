Tadawul Publishes Drafts Of Securities Clearing Centre Rules And Derivatives Trading And Membership Rules And Procedures For Public Consultation

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) is keen to involve all concerned and interested parties to participate and share their observations on the regulatory frameworks for its markets. This been said, Tadawul announces publishing the Drafts of Securities Clearing Centre Rules, Derivatives Trading and Membership Rules, and Derivatives Trading and Membership Procedures for public consultation, which can be viewed through the following links:
- Securities Clearing Centre Rules. Click here
- Derivatives Trading and Membership Rules. Click here
- Derivatives Trading and Membership Procedures. Click here
The Securities Clearing Centre Rules aim to regulate the Clearing Centre membership and related obligations while the Derivatives Trading and Membership Rules aim to regulate derivatives exchange membership and trading activities on derivatives.
Tadawul would be pleased to receive your feedback and observations no later than 4/4/2019 corresponding to 28/7/1440H through the following email: Derivatives.CCP@tadawul.com.sa
Your feedback shall be considered and assessed during the process of issuing the final Rules and Procedures.